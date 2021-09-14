Gunmen hijack delivery of sensitive Lotteries Commission documents outside DA head office

Cape Town – Gunmen hijacked the delivery of sensitive National Lotteries Commission (NLC) documents outside the DA Federal Head Office in Cape Town yesterday. The DA said on Tuesday it finds it ’’extremely suspicious’’ that gunmen would intercept the information that the NLC was so reluctant to hand over.

According to Mat Cuthbert, deputy spokesperson on trade, industry and competition, a courier service arrived at the head office at 1pm to deliver a USB drive with sensitive information the party had requested from the NLC relating to an ongoing corruption investigation the DA has been pursing. ’’At that very same time and similar to a James Bond movie scene, four gunmen intercepted the delivery and made off with the USB drive,’’ said Cuthbert. ’’The DA had previously submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application regarding a service provider that was contracted by the NLC to in essence advise the NLC on how to distribute Covid-19 relief worth R150 million. The NLC paid the service provider R460 287.50.

’’Despite efforts by the NLC to block previous attempts by the DA to gain access to this information, our PAIA application was granted and the NLC promised that yesterday all requested information would be delivered to the DA federal head office in Cape Town on a USB stick due to “the voluminous nature of the information requested”. ’’The DA finds it extremely suspicious that gunmen would intercept the information that the NLC was so loath to hand over. It certainly appears to be an orchestrated attempt, by who we can only speculate at this point, to circumvent the due process of the PAIA application and keep the information contained regarding the beneficiaries of this NLC tender from public view.’’ Cuthbert said it raises serious security concerns regarding the safety of whistleblowers, including himself.