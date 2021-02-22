Hand grenade found on property of suspect accused of assaulting wife

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A domestic violence complaint led City Law Enforcement LEAP officers to a shed in Hanover Park allegedly used to store firearms for gangsters. A woman had complained to the officers her mother had allegedly been assaulted by her husband, who had already left the property when the officers arrived at the residence. A case of malicious damage to property had previously been opened against the suspect. The officers subsequently discovered a hand grenade in the shed. The SAPS bomb disposal unit later declared it to be a practice grenade, which has a high-intensity flash to simulate an explosion, along with a loud bang, but is non-lethal. City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said in a statement on Monday: ’’City Law Enforcement LEAP officers on visible patrols in the Hanover Park area were approached by an adult female who complained about her mother's husband, who had assaulted her mother. ’’A case of malicious damage to property has previously been opened against the suspect. When the officers arrived at the residence, he had already left the property.

’’Information was then obtained the suspect was storing firearms for gangsters. This led the officers to a shed on the property, where they discovered a hand grenade inside.

’’They immediately secured the property and made sure everyone was a safe distance from the explosive. The SAPS bomb disposal unit was called and they declared it to be a practice grenade.

’’Practice hand grenades use a high-intensity flash to simulate and explosion along with a loud bang but is non lethal. The matter will be investigated by SAPS in terms of the Explosives Act.

’’The LEAP officers continue to work closely with the community in Hanover Park and all residents are encouraged to provide information that will result in a positive impact in the fight against crime in all its forms in the community.’’

IOL