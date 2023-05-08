Has the car radio licences statement got you all hot, bothered and fuming? SABC assures motorists it’s not real

The SABC has distanced itself from a media statement circulating on various social media platforms about the introduction of car radio licences. The statement that has gained huge attention on social media platforms claims that the public broadcaster has introduced car radio licences as part of its plan to generate revenue.

The statement that has been marked fake by the SABC, reads: “over the years, we as the SABC have seen a dramatic decline in TV licence revenue due to streaming services like Netflix becoming ever more popular, we as the SABC therefore had to look at new revenue streams. “Under the new Section 69 of the Telecommunications act of 1996, all South Africans who utilise motor vehicles with radios will be required to always carry a car radio licence with them. “These licences will cost R401 a year and are required to be renewed annually in order for it to be valid.

“Under the new section of the Telecommunications Act, the SAPS service and local law enforcement agencies have been empowered to enforce the above amendment when they conduct their law enforcement duties. “Failure to produce a valid car radio licence when instructed by a law enforcement official at a roadblock or in any other situation when requested to do so can result in a fine of up to R750 or up to 90 days in jail,” the bogus statement further reads. However, the SABC acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Mmoni Seapolelo, said the SABC has not issued any media statement making such public pronouncements regarding licences for car radios.