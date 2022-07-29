Have your say on Cape Town’s fraud and prevention response plan

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, said the purpose of the fraud prevention policy is to detail responsibilities on prevention and detection of fraud, corruption and other criminal activity, as well as maladministration by City staff, municipal entities, agents, contractors, suppliers or service providers.

Durban – The public is invited to add comments to the City of Cape Town’s fraud prevention policy and fraud response plan, as well as its whistle-blowing policy. From August 1 – 31, residents may share their views on the two policies.

Mbandezi said public money and programmes must be safeguarded and cannot be lost to fraud and corruption.

“We are seeing, elsewhere in the country, how this destabilises government and society, and the devastating impact it has on service delivery. The updates to the fraud prevention policy clarify the roles and responsibilities of everyone, from politicians, to staff to contractors and suppliers in the management of public funds.

“It reinforces the commitment of this administration to a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption. We must all play our part to reduce the risk of fraud and corruption and ensure that service delivery is protected at all costs. The City of Cape Town has no room for any fraud, corruption, criminal activity or maladministration, and will continue to do everything in its power to reduce the risks at all levels,” Mbandezi said.