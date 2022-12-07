Hawks bust suspect travelling to Cape Town from Joburg with mandrax worth R2.8m

Cape Town - The Hawks have arrested a 37-year-old suspect in possession of mandrax worth of R2.8 million between Robertson and Worcester on Tuesday. The suspected drug trafficker was arrested on the R60 highway between Robertson and Worcester after being found in possession of drugs worth R2.8m.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, the suspect was nabbed following a multidisciplinary operation led by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team based in Bellville together with Western Cape Crime Intelligence’s Counter Narcotics and Gangs as well as K9 unit from Breederivier. “The team acted on intelligence information of a suspect who was travelling from Gauteng to Cape Town in a vehicle loaded with mandrax tablets. “The Hawks’ team spotted the vehicle matching the description and with the assistance of K9 it was stopped and the joint police team requested a search.

“Upon conducting the search, mandrax tablets were found hidden in a false compartment inside the vehicle,” Hani said. Hani further added that the suspect was immediately arrested and the drugs were seized for further investigation. Hani also confirmed that the suspect will appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Thursday, December 8, 2022 facing a charge of dealing in drugs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Western Cape SAPS management, family, colleagues and friends paid tribute to the late Constable Ashwin Pedro at a memorial service held at the Grassy Park Civic Centre. Lietenant-General Thembisile Patekile and the MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight joined the family of the fallen Constable Pedro and members of the Grassy Park SAPS at a wreath laying ceremony in honour of the late member who was shot and killed. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 10.

Story continues below Advertisement