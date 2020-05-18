Hawks make R30 million cocaine bust near Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have intercepted a consignment of cocaine with a street value of more than R30 million at a filling station near Cape Town, the elite crime-fighting unit said on Monday. Investigators from the narcotics bureau of the Hawks arrested a 37-year-old South African man who was receiving the drugs from a truck travelling along the N1 highway. "The truck was intercepted at a petrol station on the N1 in the early hours of Sunday. "A search of the container ensued in earnest and members managed to seize a total of 38 cocaine wrapped packages weighing one kilogramme each," a spokesman for the Hawks said. "A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and a vehicle used to collect the drugs was also seized."

Preliminary investigations have shown that the container came from abroad and transited through different provinces before making its way to Cape Town.

Hawks spokesman Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The national head of the Hawks, lieutenant general Godfrey Lebeya, said Sunday's interception along with others in recent weeks showed that the unit was interrupting the supply chain of organised crime.

“This haul and many others that have been recently confiscated shows that the supply chains of organised criminal groups have been severed," he said.

The Hawks last week arrested a 30-year-old suspect in Durbanville in connection with a consignment of drugs from Europe worth more than R6 million that was intercepted in Cape Town harbour.

African News Agency