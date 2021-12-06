Hawks make R4.1 million drug bust in Durbanville storage facilities

CAPE TOWN - A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday after members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (hawks) made a R4.1 million drug bust. According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani members attached to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with Crime Intelligence's Counter Narcotics and Gangs in the Western Cape reacted to information received about a vehicle regularly visiting different storage facilities in the Durbanville area and allegedly transporting compressed dagga in the Brackenfell area.

“The said vehicle was monitored and spotted leaving the two storage facilities. The joint police team stopped and searched the vehicle with one occupant inside. “Compressed dagga weighing 20 kilograms was found in the back seat of the vehicle,” Hani said. She said the driver of the vehicle was taken back to the storage facility by officers.

Hani said upon arrival further investigation led to the discovery of another storage space in the same facility. “The two storage facilities were then opened consecutively and more compressed dagga were found. “In the first storage space 578.90 kilograms of dagga was found and seized and in the second storage space 185.80 kilograms of dagga was also found as well as 1.410kg of tik (crystal meth) plus an undisclosed amount of cash.