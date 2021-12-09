Hawks net suspects allegedly defrauding the State using emergency services fuel cards

CAPE TOWN - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has arrested seven suspects, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, for defrauding the state in the Western Cape. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, the suspects were nabbed by the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit during its probe into allegations of corruption, fraud and theft committed by EMS officials in the Prince Albert area.

Prince Albert is a town at the foot of the Swartberg Mountains. Hani said the suspects, aged between 30 and 43, were arrested in the area on Wednesday. “The suspects included three petrol attendants and four EMS personnel. It is alleged that the EMS Personnel worked hand in hand with the petrol attendants to defraud the state by utilising petrol cards on fictitious transactions,” she said.

Reports further stated that the suspects allegedly waited for motorists who would pay cash for their fuel, and in turn, swipe the state fuel cards in return for the cash. They would allegedly then split the money among themselves. Hani said all seven suspects are expected to appear in the Leeu Gamka Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of fraud, corruption and theft.

In an unrelated matter, three suspects died during a shootout with an integrated police team led by Hawks whilst two were arrested in Gauteng. According to Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted by the Hawks' Tactical Operational Management Section assisted by Tracker Connect, Gauteng Crime Intelligence, SAPS Highway Patrol, GTP Saturation Unit, ICB Insurance Crime Bureau and Badboyz Security in Roodepoort, searching for hijacking suspects who are targeting VW Polo vehicles. He said officials discovered the team were in motion and intercepted them on the side of the road immediately after they allegedly hijacked a VW Polo.

“They tried to arrest them, but the suspects greeted them with a hail of bullets which led to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in three suspects fatally wounded. “Two suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were arrested, and the injured owner of the Polo, who was held in the vehicle, was rescued. “He was taken to hospital for medical attention. Three firearms with ammunition, cellphones and heavy-duty gloves were recovered,” Nkwalase said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where they face charges of murder, attempted murder, car-jacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects are also linked to more than 18 hijacking cases committed in the Gauteng area. [email protected]