Hawks puncture roadworthy certificate syndicate

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have clamped down on a syndicate involved in issuing fraudulent vehicle roadworthy certificates and arrested a further two suspects. In a statement released on Friday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the two suspects, aged 43 and 44, were traced and arrested earlier this week for fraud and corruption. She said another suspect linked to this matter is still being sought, while they have been made aware that a fourth person involved in the matter has since died. She said the investigation was led by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, which has implicated the syndicate in the processing of fraudulent roadworthy certificates. “These vehicles belonging to Western Cape-based owners were reportedly exempted from being physically tested at the testing station in Butterworth Roadworthy Testing Station in exchange for gratification,” Hani said.

She added that, previously, six suspects of the syndicate were arrested in Cape Town, Butterworth and Queenstown between September and October 2018, respectively.

The arrested group included examiners and administrative clerks. Hani said they were each released on bail upon their separate court appearances.

“Furthermore, the court ordered the implicated examiners and admin clerks to be barred from accessing the testing stations systems and nor to come near any vehicle-testing station,” she said.

Hani said investigation in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works resulted in the arrest of the eight suspects, including the most recent two. More arrests are imminent.

The matter against the pair has been postponed until April 14 in the Bellville Regional Court.

- African News Agency