Hawks raid uncovers counterfeit Ford Ranger products in Cape Town

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has its sights set on clamping down on counterfeit goods. During an operation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, two warehouses were raided in the Brackenfell area in Cape Town.

According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, counterfeit goods to the value of over R552 000 were seized. “The joint operation was carried out by the Hawks' team based in Bellville in conjunction with the banking group. The Hawks seized counterfeit Ford Ranger products in Cape Town. Photo: Hawks “The team confiscated tons of Ford Ranger products. No arrest was effected during the raid.

“The illicit trade is a contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act and Intellectual Property Rights Act. The evidence was placed in a storage facility for further investigation,” Hani said. The Hawks seized counterfeit Ford Ranger products in Cape Town. Photo: Hawks She said the investigation continues. The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mathipa Makgato commended the operation.

The Hawks seized counterfeit Ford Ranger products in Cape Town. Photo: Hawks “Counterfeit products have a negative impact on the economy and as law enforcement agencies, we will continue to work with our partners to take action against those who sell it,” Makgato said. In a separate incident, the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit targeting counterfeit goods at Truck Zone in Alrode near Alberton, Gauteng proved successful. The counterfeit masking tape seized in Alberton, Gauteng. Picture: Hawks The premises on Weyer Road had been under the surveillance of the Hawks.

During the search and seizure operation counterfeit industrial masking tape was seized. “The integrated search and seizure operation was carried out with Addams & Addams Attorneys representatives. Pallets of counterfeit 3M industrial masking tapes predominantly used in the trucking industry were seized. They were uncovered in the warehouse. The illicit trade is a contravention of the Counterfeit goods Act and Intellectual property rights Act. The counterfeit masking tape seized in Alberton, Gauteng. Picture: Hawks “The seized goods that are valued at a substantial amount of money have been inventoried, sealed and escorted to a designated depot to be preserved as evidence in the anticipated criminal and civil proceedings,” Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.