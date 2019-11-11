File picture

Cape Town - The Hawks on Monday ruled out any link between the murder of senior corruption investigator colonel Christina Stemmet and any investigations she was handling. Stemmet was shot dead at her home in the Cape Town suburb of Table View on Sunday night. She had been leading an investigation into scandals at state-owned petroleum company PetroSA.

"We can confirm the untimely passing of our member, attached to the serious corruption investigation team that occurred yesterday at her home at West Beach in Table View. It is alleged that two shots were fired and she was fatally wounded," said Hawks spokesman lieutenant colonel Philani Nkwalase.

"The motive of the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the local detectives, however preliminary investigation at this stage has ruled out any links to the Hawks investigations that she was handling. An inquest docket has been opened to explore circumstances surrounding the death of such a seasoned and dedicated officer."

Nkwalase said the Hawks would like to convey their deepest condolences to Stemmet's family, friends and colleagues.