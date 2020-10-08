Hawks seize abalone worth nearly R1m in Cape Winelands

Cape Town – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have arrested two suspects with abalone worth R970 000.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the suspects, aged 25 and 35, were arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

She said the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, along with crime intelligence, the special task force and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF), conducted a search-and-seizure operation at a farm in Wolseley, a small town in the upper Breede River Valley region in the Cape Winelands.

Hani said the team, consisting of the multidisciplinary units, did not only seize abalone.

“The multidisciplinary team seized wet and dried abalone with an estimated street value of R970 000, drying equipment used to process abalone and an illegal firearm with ammunition,” she said.