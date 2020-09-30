Hawks seize drugs worth over R2 million in Cape Town

Cape Town – Two suspects are set to appear in court on Wednesday after South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) dismantled a drug network and seized R2 million worth of drugs.

A statement released by Hawks spokeswoman Zinzi Hani said a joint operation by the directorate’s South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence led to the arrest of the pair in Cape Town on Monday.

The suspects, aged 41 and 44, were arrested while transporting an assortment of drugs from a storage facility.

“The joint team acted on information about a consignment of drugs at the storage facility; whilst conducting waylay duties, another suspect was spotted loading three boxes into his vehicle,” Hani said.

As officers searched a vehicle in which three boxes were loaded, they found compressed marijuana in the containers, prompting the team to search the storage unit where 14 bales as well as 18 striped bags of compressed dagga with an estimated street value of approximately R2 million was found.