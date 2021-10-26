Hawks seize R2.7m worth of abalone in Melkbosstrand raid

Cape Town - THE Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have managed to bust an illegal abalone processing facility and seize abalone worth more than R2.7 million in Melkbosstrand just outside Cape Town. Provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, said the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team together with members of Crime Intelligence and officials from the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environmental (DFFE) made the bust on Monday.

She said a 27-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of operating an illegal abalone processing facility. “The multi-disciplinary team reacted to information about a house that was being used as a fully-fledged abalone processing laboratory. “A search warrant was executed which led the team to the premises in Melkbosstrand where they observed and uncovered the facility,” Hani said.

She said officers discovered over 5 206 units (375.44kg) of dried abalone with a street value of more than R2.7 million. The abalone was seized. Hani said the suspect taken into custody is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

In an unrelated incident, five suspects between the ages of 15 and 34 were arrested by the Western Cape Flying Squad on Monday on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. Officers reacted to information about firearms being held at an address in Athlone and followed up on it. Upon searching the house, a Taurus .38 special revolver and a 45mm Colt pistol along with ammunition was discovered. The serial numbers on both firearms had been removed.