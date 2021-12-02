Hawks’ steroid bust leads to two arrests, drug manufacture equipment seizures

CAPE TOWN: Two men are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday after they were busted for allegedly dealing in steroids. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, the two men were arrested in separate residential estates in Cape Town for allegedly manufacturing steroids.

Hani said the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team (SANEB) led an integrated intelligence operation which targeted five addresses. The operation was centred on a drug investigation that led to the arrest of two men in Rondebosch and Crawford respectively. “Other agencies involved were Crime Intelligence Western Cape, Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC), Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and their Pretoria counterparts, SANEB and Crime Intelligence Pretoria and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA),” Hani said.

Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday on charges of dealing in steroids. | Hawks She said it was reported that during the search at the first location at a residence in Rondebosch, the team of officials recovered steroids which were allegedly manufactured on site. A 36-year-old man was arrested. At the second location, officials uncovered a fully-fledged storage facility in Claremont.They discovered steroids in various stages of packaging; labels and one press machine were discovered. A 38-year-old man was arrested. “Three more locations in Thornton, Salt River, were searched and more steroids, enhancers and another steroid and mandrax manufacturing lab facility were discovered.