Hawks to probe death of constable involving Cape Town law enforcement officers









New Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – New Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has expressed her condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Constable Thando Sigcu. It is alleged that the 38-year-old constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street in the CBD around 9pm yesterday when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene. "Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded," said Western Cape polie spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa. "Meanwhile, the robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital. "Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) have taken over the investigation into the incident."

Sigcu, of the Cape Town Central police station, had been in the police for five years and has been described as a responsible and disciplined member, Potelwa added.

"Lieutenant-General Matakata, who also visited the scene last night, has undertaken that the police’s Employee Health and Wellness professionals will provide the necessary support to the family and colleagues of Constable Sigcu," said Potelwa.

The City's safety and security director, Richard Bosman, confirmed a "law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting incident in the central business district".

"The matter has been taken over by the South African Police Service for investigation and they would be best placed to provide comment around the circumstances."

Bosman said they were co-operating with the relevant parties.