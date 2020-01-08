Cape Town – New Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has expressed her condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Constable Thando Sigcu.
It is alleged that the 38-year-old constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street in the CBD around 9pm yesterday when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene.
"Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded," said Western Cape polie spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.
"Meanwhile, the robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital.
"Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) have taken over the investigation into the incident."