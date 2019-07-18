Rameez Martin

The mother of one of the men accused of kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old boy from Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, claims her son, Rameez Martin, is not the ringleader and was simply following orders. Rameez, 21, Ashley Titus, Yasien Sedick and Joshua Booysen are accused of kidnapping the boy as he walked past them in the street.

They took him to one of their houses where they shoved a bottle up his anus and raped him.

The four have already made three appearances in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court.

While Gaironesa Rylands believes her son was part of the incident, she says “he was not the one making the decisions”.

“I am not denying his part in this, but I know he did not just decide to be part of hurting someone. He told me he was forced and was afraid not to do as told. He was not raised that way.”

Gaironesa says she has been in contact with the victim’s family to tell them she does not support her son, but feels she needs to be at court to make sure “the truth” comes out.

The mother of the victim said the teen was tortured so badly that he couldn’t walk or sit for weeks.

Traumatised

“They burnt papers between his toes,” the traumatised mother told the Daily Voice.

“He told me they said they wanted to have a little fun with him.”

The boy was able to identify his attackers and, along with his mother, took police to their respective houses.

The mother says one of the suspects’ mothers said she was sorry for the attack.

“But they are different people at court. They support their children, as if my son did something to them,” the mother says.

The suspects’ bail hearing takes place on 24 July.

Daily Voice