Heads up! Stage 6 load shedding from now until Thursday morning

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom says that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon until 5am on Thursday morning. In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom said that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon until 5am on Thursday morning, and various stages of load shedding will continue to be implemented.

Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said that breakdowns are currently at 18 972MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 222MW. "Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. "The delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints.