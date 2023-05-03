Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Heads up! Stage 6 load shedding from now until Thursday morning

Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 13m ago

Share

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom says that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon until 5am on Thursday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom said that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon until 5am on Thursday morning, and various stages of load shedding will continue to be implemented.

Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said that breakdowns are currently at 18 972MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 222MW.

"Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

"The delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints.

More on this

"The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible," Mokwena said.

Mokwena also said that Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.

IOL

Related Topics:

electricity production and distributionEskomSouth AfricaLoadsheddingEnergyService Delivery

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe