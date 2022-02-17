Health Professions Council has unregistered ‘doctor’ arrested in Stellenbosch

Cape Town – A man who has allegedly been practising as a locum (stand in) doctor in Stellenbosch appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for not being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). Feliz Kapesa Yuma, a Congolese national, was arrested by Stellenbosch police on charges of contravening Section Sec 17(1), 33, 34 and 39 of the Health Professions Act.

This after charges were filed by the HPCSA after its Inspectorate Officer conducted an inspection at a practice in the area. “The Inspectorate Office under the ambit of the HPCSA has been entrusted to ensure that this responsibility is fully executed through conducting inspections and partnering with various law enforcement agencies and other regulatory institutions in the health sector and members of the public to expose these illegal practitioners. “The Inspectorate Office conducted an inspection at Dr Mensah’s practice in Stellenbosch. Mr Felix Kapesa Yuma was found practising as a locum whilst not registered with Council as a medical practitioner.

“Mr Yuma has been employed by Dr Mensah since November 2021,” the HPCSA said. It said it will also be reporting the owner of the practice, Dr Mensah, to the Medical and Dental Professions Board for misconduct. The council has urged the public to consult reputable healthcare professionals whose credibility is known in their areas.

In cases of new practitioners, the public are advised to check their status with the HPCSA before consultations to ascertain the healthcare professional’s authenticity. “All healthcare practitioners registered with the HPCSA are issued with practising cards. “The practising cards contain personal information of the healthcare professional concerned and patients have a right to request to see the practising cards before any consultation could commence,” it said.

The HPCSA said its mission is quality and equitable healthcare for all and it is mandated to regulate the health professionals in the country in aspects pertaining to education, training and registration, professional conduct and ethical behaviour, ensuring Continuing Professional Development (CPD), and fostering compliance with healthcare standards. "In order to safeguard the public and guide the professions, registration in terms of the Act is a prerequisite for practising any of the health professions registrable with Council," the HPCSA added.