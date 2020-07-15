Heartbroken family puzzled why cops didn't use video footage to track down dad's killers

Cape Town – The heartbroken family of a Lotus River dad are begging for help to find the gunmen who killed him in cold blood. Nearly a year after his murder, the family of Clayton Kippie, 37, have raised questions about the investigation by Grassy Park SAPS. Clayton died in July last year after he came under attack by two gunmen driving a white Toyota Hilux bakkie while walking to a shop in 5th Avenue. Footage shows two cars, first the bakkie, then a VW Polo stop next to him. Two gunmen then got out of the bakkie and started shooting while the Polo speeds away. Older brother, Mario, 44, says after the murder his family tried to get information.

“We questioned why the video footage was never used to find the owner of the bakkie,” Mario says.

“How could the shooters know exactly where there would be a bakkie they could hijack and shoot Clayton in such a small time frame?

“When my sister went to give her statement the detective just said OK, but never took down anything she said.”

He says in December the family got a fright when they learnt Clayton’s girlfriend had given birth to his son.

“After the death she just disappeared and we found out on Facebook that she had given birth to his son, Christopher.

“We reached out to her and my mom took her in to help care for his child. He now has two sons who will grow up without a father.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the case is still under investigation and the family had been informed that there was no evidence at this stage to link a suspect to the crime.

Mario says: “He never bothered calling us, we had to go there and call him each time.”

Daily Voice