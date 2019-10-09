Cape Town - An Ottery mom is trying to raise funds to pay the medical bills for her daughter who suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and Pseudomonas.
Shanaaz April, 40, was devastated when her beautiful daughter, Kauthar, 11, was diagnosed, and says: “When Kauthar was born she was in and out of hospital.
“She started getting chest infections and rectum prolapses.
“Only after her third prolapse was she diagnosed, when a student doctor recommended a sweat test,” the mother of four explains.
She was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness called Cystic Fibrosis, a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.