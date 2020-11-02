Heathfield High principal Wesley Neumann’s Labour Court application dismissed
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it welcomes the Labour Court’s decision to dismiss Heathfield High School principal Wesley Neumann’s interdict application.
Neumann faced 10 charges after having refused to reopen the school amid the Covid-19 infection peak and writing an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the cabinet asking for the closure of schools. Heathfield High School grade 12’s were due to return to school following the Covid-19 lockdown in June, as per the gazetted date of June 1.
Following failure to do so, Neumann was then scheduled to appear before the disciplinary hearing committee last month.
He approached the Labour Court arguing that a decision regarding the legality of the Head of Department (HOD) Brian Schreuder’s contract must be made first, and thus his disciplinary postponed.
The WCED in a statement on Monday said Neumann had no basis for his argument to suspend the commencement of his disciplinary hearing.
“The WCED has been constantly vilified in the media regarding its stance in this case. False reporting and the publication of gratuitously defamatory comments have not helped and whilst we have not released the details of the charges against Mr Neumann to the public out of respect for the employee/employer relationship and privacy, we do now release the contents of the Heads of Argument filed by the WCED in the Labour Court hearing on the interdict process, which are now a matter of public record.
“Hopefully these will provide clarity as to the basis of the stance taken by the WCED in this matter, both legally and factually, and will curtail further inaccurate reporting on this matter,” the WCED said.