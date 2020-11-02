Heathfield High principal Wesley Neumann’s Labour Court application dismissed

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it welcomes the Labour Court’s decision to dismiss Heathfield High School principal Wesley Neumann’s interdict application.

Neumann faced 10 charges after having refused to reopen the school amid the Covid-19 infection peak and writing an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the cabinet asking for the closure of schools. Heathfield High School grade 12’s were due to return to school following the Covid-19 lockdown in June, as per the gazetted date of June 1.

Following failure to do so, Neumann was then scheduled to appear before the disciplinary hearing committee last month.

He approached the Labour Court arguing that a decision regarding the legality of the Head of Department (HOD) Brian Schreuder’s contract must be made first, and thus his disciplinary postponed.

The WCED in a statement on Monday said Neumann had no basis for his argument to suspend the commencement of his disciplinary hearing.