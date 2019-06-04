File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Heavy rains wreaked havoc on Cape Town roads as roadways were blocked due to heavy flooding. These resulted in numerous accidents on main roads and heavy traffic delays. Commuters travelling on buses and taxis experienced delays of up to an hour.

At 6pm on Tuesday evening, major roadways in Bellville, Bontheuwel, Green Point, Salt River and Brackenfell were blocked

The N2 outgoing under the railway bridge on the Main road and Liesbeek Parkway is down to one lane due to flooding. City of Cape Town Safety and Security authorities reported that there was an accident on Govan Mbeki Road and Heinz. On the M5 at Berkley, a truck was stuck in the line, causing an obstruction in traffic.