Heavy rain, disruptive snow expected over Western Cape

Cape Town – A cold front is expected to hit Cape Town this afternoon, with heavy showers expected, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) says. Snow fell on the Matroosberg mountains at Ceres yesterday morning and snow is expected overnight on Monday in Cape Town. The SAWS said the province can expect very cold weather and disruptive snowfall over the high-lying areas of the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts until Tuesday. The SAWS further projects heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding across the coastal regions of the province, from Cape Town to the Garden Route. Disaster Management centres across the province and emergency responders are on standby for the severe weather predicted for the Western Cape this week, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said.

Bredell yesterday urged members of the public to stay indoors and off the roads over the period as far as possible.

“We want to make the public aware of the latest weather warnings and in particular, highlight the risks of being outdoors during these weather conditions,” Bredell said.

“’Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. In rural areas, relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground.”

Bredell says the public should contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.

“The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112. This number can be dialled toll-free from any cellphone.”

IOL