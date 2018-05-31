Cape Town - Heavy downpours and gale force winds caused severe damage throughout Cape Town on Thursday night.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Management Centre reported that extensive flooding occurred in Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Belhar and Bellville South.

The flooding has resulted in numerous road closures in these areas.

A power failure has also been reported at the Huguenot Tunnel resulting in full closure of the road.

Authorities say that approximately 150 residential properties have been affected.

A law enforcement officer was hospitalised after a tree fell on his vehicle on Constantia Main road on Friday morning. He sustained slight injuries to the head and neck.

"Roofs have been blown off in Sir Lowry's Pass Village and a few properties have been damaged. Trees have been uprooted in Parow, Goodwood, Constantia and Belhar areas," Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

Power lines came down in Goodwood, Parow Valley, Langa, Bergvliet, Durbanville and Maitland.

Hout Bay residents have reported mudslides in their area.

Disaster Management officials are continuing to do damage assessments in the affected communities.

