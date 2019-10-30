Heidi and Hugo Scheepers died from drowning - preliminary reports









The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers with her husband Ettienne. Picture: Facebook Cape Town - Preliminary reports have revealed that Herolds Bay family Heidi and Hugo Scheepers died as a result of drowning. Last week, 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers and her two children - six-year-old daughter Cozette and two-year-old Hugo - went missing after going for a walk on Voëlklip beach at about 6pm. "Autopsy on Heidi and Hugo Scheepers has been concluded respectively on Friday and Monday. Preliminary reports reveal that both died as a result of drowning. The search for the six-year-old Cozette is still underway," said Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Poje. Poje added that rough sea conditions along the southern coast is still hampering efforts to find her. Scheepers' body was recovered on Saturday afternoon, two days after that of her two-year-old son, Hugo, was recovered.

Scheepers had driven to the beach in a charcoal VW Caravelle TDI minibus, with the registration CAW66036.

Heidi's husband Ettienne Scheepers has slammed rumours circulating on the reasons for the family's disappearance.

He denied claims that insurance fraud, financial issues, physical abuse and extramarital affairs played any role in the disappearance of trio.

He also assured the clients of their various businesses that despite the tragedy, business would "carry on as usual" and that they would continue serving their clients as in the past.