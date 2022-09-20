Help Cape Flats soccer star get to Turkey

Cape Town – A Cape Flats teenager who has proven to show extreme promise in the soccer world needs financial assistance to get him to a tournament that could change his life. Liam Smith, 17, from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain has been playing soccer since the age of nine and has since flourished in every team he has been a part of.

Currently in Grade 12 at Mondale High School, Smith has been nominated by his current team, Milano United FC to attend the Scouts Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey in July 2023. While the excitement is making him work harder on the field, the teenager is concerned about financial constraints which may hold him back. Liam Smith needs your help to get to Turkey in 2023. Photos: Supplied He needs to raise R25 000 for this trip which includes his flights, accommodation and food.

The eldest of three children, Smith hopes to inspire his younger brothers when on the field. “My dream is to become successful in the football industry. “The adrenaline of the game on the field and my love for the game is what keeps me going.

“I initially started playing at Strandfontein FC but at 11 years old I made the move to Milano United FC,” he told IOL. Liam Smith needs your help in getting to Turkey in 2023. Photos: Supplied The teenager was awarded the Milano United chairman’s award in 2017 and in 2018 he was granted the opportunity to showcase his skills abroad and attended an international tournament in Sweden. Smith said he encountered difficulties raising funds for his Sweden trip too, but his single mother did all she could at the time to make sure he did not miss out on the opportunity.

“My mother is and will always be my biggest supporter. “The struggle to raise the funds for Sweden was not easy at all. “At that time my mother was employed and held fund-raisers in aid of my trip

“In 2019, I also represented by school in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) where I was named captain of the team and we won,” Smith said proudly. Locally, he is one of the biggest Mamelodi Sundowns fans and his international team will always be the red devils – Manchester United. Smith told IOL his football icon was Benni McCarthy and it just happened he now forms part of the coaching team at Manchester United.

His position is a central defensive midfielder. “As much as my mother really wants to she cannot afford to do it by herself. “I’m reaching out to everybody out there to please assist me in making my dream a reality.

“Attending this tournament will mean so much to me. “I will allow me to expose myself to international scouts and showcase my talent. “I want to show people who I am.

“If I go, I will be playing with players from around the world and I just want to learn more to better myself,” Smith added. If you would like to assist this teen make his dream a reality a donation can be made. Account details : Orient

Bank: ABSA Account Number: 9171004762 Branch: Lansdowne, Cape Town