File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Nyanga in Cape Town has asked for assistance from the public to trace four-year-old Lulonke Saleni, who went missing near his home this past week. Lulonke was last seen by his mother in the Mangawungu informal settlement, Philippi East, at about 12.30pm on Thursday, October 24, when he was playing with a friend, Captain FC van Wyk said on Sunday.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue denim shorts, a grey long sleeve top, and red, black, blue, and white flipflops.

He has a mark on the forehead and a burn mark on his chest.

Anyone who can assist with the whereabouts, or who can provide information that will secure his safe return, is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Piti on 021-376-9850 or 073-734-9456, Pink Ladies on 072-214-7439, or Crime Stop on 086-00-10111.