Help OtteryCAN! feed families during lockdown

Cape Town - In the suburb of Ottery in Cape Town, the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on the people who live there is crippling.

They have a roof over their heads, but no money to buy food and amenities. This is a community struggling for survival.

Ottery resident and domestic worker Lauren Juries was not happy to sit by and do nothing.

With the help of her employer Tracy Gander, Lauren and OtteryCAN! have partnered with YeboFresh, Omega Family Fellowship, Hands of Honour, Shoprite and Cape Town Together to assist over 100 vulnerable families in her community.

Her aim is to deliver care packages, giving a typical family of four with everything they need to get through lockdown.