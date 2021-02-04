Here are some everyday Covid-19 mistakes we still make

The positivity rate for new daily infections in South Africa has dropped below the 10% benchmark. The recovery rate has edged up slightly to 90.5%, with 1 323 000 people recuperating so far. Although the country is seeing a steady decline in infections, the more infectious variant of the coronavirus spreading throughout the country remains a huge concern. Public health experts believe citizens could do more to curb the spread. According to experts, here are some everyday Covid-19 mistakes still make: Some people wear masks, but fail to socially distance. Picture: Unsplash You're visiting crowded places

You go to shopping malls, supermarkets, restaurants and taverns and use public transport. Make sure these places are enforcing social distancing rules properly. Wash your hands after entering or use hand sanitiser. Congregating with one group of people and then visiting another poses an inherent transmission risk.

Don’t forget to clean your cellphone regularly. Picture: Freepik

You're still not cleaning your phone

A cell phone could be one of the most contaminated objects in your life right now. After all, most of us carry our phones with us at all times. We touch them constantly and we put them down on surfaces that have been touched by others. To avoid catching any infection, clean your phone well and use speakers or hands-free devices to avoid direct contact when out in public.

Make sure you practise social distancing when you visit a bar. Picture: Unsplash

You’re focusing on what’s allowed rather than what’s safe

South Africa is currently under adjusted level 3 of the lockdown. The sale of alcohol is permitted, small gatherings are allowed and beaches are opened.

Such allowances are important for mental health and the economy, but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely safe, especially if social distancing and health protocols are not maintained.

Masks are mandatory in South Africa. Picture: Unsplash

You’re still closing that window, when travelling in public transport

As unpleasant as it may seem, more especially as the country has been experiencing bad weather, ventilation must be prioritised over feeling cosy. In an indoor environment like a public bus or taxi, the virus can linger for longer than it does outdoors.

Even though it’s simple to wear a mask correctly, many still get it wrong. Picture: Freepik

You’re wearing the mask incorrectly

It remains compulsory in South Africa for every person to wear a mask in a public space. But, many people out there are still wearing them incorrectly with their nose out, mask around the chin or exposing their chin.

Also, do not touch your mask while you're wearing it, use the loops to take it off.

Covid-19 can be spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person speaks, sings, coughs or sneezes. Once released, the respiratory droplets can travel through the air about 6 feet and infect someone. Everyone can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a mask the right way.

Don’t fall for fake news. Picture: Freepik

You're relying on sources that are not credible

Are you constantly scanning Facebook or Instagram to obtain advice or news regarding Covid-19? Not only can this make you needlessly anxious, but the news may be fake.

Clean your hands regularly with sanitiser. Picture: Unsplash

You know the hygiene guidelines, but you are not following them

Practising good hygiene can sometimes be difficult. The Health Department recommends:

avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

staying at home if you are sick.

covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue.

cleaning and disinfecting touched objects and surfaces using disinfectant wipes.

wearing a face mask if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or you take care of someone who is sick.