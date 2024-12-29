Hermanus fire under control: Garden Route emergency teams remain on high alert

Emergency teams along the Garden Route remain on high alert after a fire was reported in Voëlklip, in Hermanus, on Sunday morning. Investigations are under way as to what caused the blaze.

Overstrand Municipal manager, Dean O'Neill, said teams attended to a wildfire along 17th Avenue between 2nd and 4th Street. "The fire was burning towards the mountain and Stanford," he said. O'Neill said by 4.30am, the fire was moving towards the sea and lagoon area.

This led to the closure of the R43, Seventh Street and a digger was arranged to create access to the fire line. O'Neill said by 8am, the fire was contained to a block and the R43 had been re-opened. "Firefighters will continue mop-up operations while staying on high alert for any hotspots or flare-ups," O'Neill said.

A wildfire was also reported on the Franschoek Pass on Saturday. Last year, close to 10,000 wild fires were reported in the province. Fire safety intervention Earlier this month, Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, announced that over 2,300 firefighters are prepared to protect our communities, with 24 aerial resources — including helicopters and bombers — on standby to respond quickly to fires.

"With the wet winter behind us, the province faces an increased risk of wildfires due to the lush vegetation now becoming dry, making it more prone to fires during the hot summer months," Bredell said in a statement. "This year, we’re also working with new partners like National Sea Rescue Institute and Life Saving Western Cape to respond to a range of emergencies, including fires, floods, and sea rescues." Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a veld fire warning for the areas of Beaufort West, Hantam, Kannaland, Karoo Hoogland, Khâi-Ma, Laingsburg, Oudtshoorn, Prince Albert for Sunday.