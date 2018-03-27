Cape Town - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited angry residents in Zwelihle, Hermanus to inform them that their grievances have not fallen on deaf ears.

“We have heard your grievances‚ please work with us now so that we can address these issues‚” said Madikizela, adding that backyarders need to be identified as they are the people who are most affected.

He also vowed to return to the area on Wednesday in a bid for possible solutions and to avoid further violent protests.

At the weekend, residents tried to illegally occupy land and set alight a police station and a public library. It is believed that the land invasions are led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemned the land invasions.

"It is highly unfortunate that public property which delivers essential services to this community, such as the public library and busses, and police station were vandalised and damaged," said DA in a statement.

IOL