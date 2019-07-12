The Zwelihle community will embark on a peaceful four-day protest in Hermanus between 9 July and 12 July 2019 over unethical employment policies and practices of many businesses. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla

Hermanus - The Zwelihle community are expected to march on Friday morning to hand over memorandums to various businesses that they believe are employing more foreign nationals than local citizens. According to residents, unethical employment policies and practices by many businesses are impacting the local economy and sparking xenophobic tensions in the community.

The protest, which was supposed to start on July 9, was called off due to successful engagements with various stakeholders. However, community members decided to proceed with the march due to "unnecessary legal action being taken against their leaders by Whale Coast Business Forum".

"This action undermines the community and the problem. It is quite surprising considering that engagements with other stakeholders had a positive result. It shows that business does not take this problem of xenophobia seriously enough or respect the right of the community to protest. People's lives are at risk and they are worried about their businesses," said Overstrand Unite in a statement.

Lemon Butta and Harbour House have been removed from the list of businesses that are set to receive memorandums as they have "found win-win solutions to address the problem".

The march started at 7am at the Zwelihle taxi rank and is expected to end at 5pm.