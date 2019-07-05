The Zwelihle community will embark on a peaceful four-day protest in Hermanus between 9 July and 12 July 2019 over unethical employment policies and practices of many businesses. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla

Hermanus - The Zwelihle community will embark on a peaceful four-day protest in Hermanus between 9 and 12 July over unethical employment policies and practices of many businesses. According to residents, these policies are impacting the local economy and sparking xenophobic tensions in the community.

Community members are set to march to the businesses "that are employing more foreign nationals than locals, exploiting foreign nationals, discriminatory and/or not complying with the labour laws of the country."

The march will start at the Zwelihle Taxi rank at 7am and continue until 5pm each day until all the businesses on the list have been visited.

Community organisation Zwelihle Renewal has called on community members to send them the details of any business that discriminates and exclude locals.

"We are not going to promote any form of discrimination or exclusion of human beings nor stand by and watch people perpetuate racism and promote xenophobia. We believe that we will have one Hermanus, a united Hermanus," said Zwelihle Renewal.