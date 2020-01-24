National police commissioner General Khehla Sithole File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth – National police commissioner General Khehla John Sithole has welcomed the Western Cape High Court striking a application by Nafiz Modack off the roll due to a lack of urgency. The controversial businessman had brought an urgent application on November 3 last year in an effort to restrain SAPS members in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises, among others.

In essence, the SAPS argued, Modack was trying to stop the SAPS from doing its work. The court struck the matter off the roll with cost, including the cost of counsel.

"The South African Police Service has a constitutional mandate to ensure that all people in South Africa are and feel safe. Therefore, we will neither be intimidated nor deterred from delivering on this mandate," Sithole said in a statement.

"We, the SAPS top management, are also very encouraged that the application by Modack was dismissed with costs," Sithole said.