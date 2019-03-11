Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Eskom said there was a high risk of rotational load shedding on Monday because it had a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at power stations. The power utility said it would only implement load shedding if absolutely necessary.

"Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place."

African News Agency/ANA

