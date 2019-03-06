Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Eskom has warned there will be a high risk of rotational load shedding on Wednesday. The power utility says this is due to the system still being "tight and vulnerable" but said it would only implement load shedding "if absolutely necessary".

"We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

"Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place."

Eskom has not implemented load shedding at all since the beginning of the week.

