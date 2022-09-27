Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Hijacking suspect a SAPS detective

Law Enforcement officials witnessed a hijacking in progress and arrested a suspect, believed to be a police detective. Picture: City of Cape Town

Published 34m ago

Share

Cape Town - The vigilance of Law Enforcement officers patrolling the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a hijacker who turned out to be a police detective.

According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, Law Enforcement, and the area west teams had a busy night in the CBD.

While officers managed to bust several abalone poachers shortly after midnight, Smith said vigilant officers noted a hijacking in progress at a Caltex petrol station in Buitengracht Street around 3am.

“Officers used their vehicle to block the getaway of the hijacked vehicle, a white Polo Vivo, arresting the suspect behind the wheel. Three other suspects in their silver Polo managed to escape,” Smith said.

He said information was received that the arrested suspect is believed to be a detective stationed at the Rondebosch police station.

He said this information is currently being followed up by officials.

“This is a sad occurrence followed directly on the trail of the Johannesburg Metro Police (who) also arrested a person in possession of a stolen vehicle, who later was discovered to be a SAPS member.

“With any enforcement entity, a serious effort must be placed on protecting the ethos and reputation of the entity. Corruption must be acted upon instantly when discovered or reported.

“The organisation must be fair and extensively investigate all instances, but must be resolute in its findings and outcome.

“We cannot hold criminals to account if we cannot hold ourselves to account,” Smith said.

He said if any police or enforcement officials are proven to have been involved in any form of criminal conduct, they must be prosecuted under the full extent of the law.

