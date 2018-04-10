Colin Isaacs was gunned down at Mnandi Beach in an apparent hijacking. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The hijacked car of a Mitchells Plain father who was murdered on Sunday at Mnandi Beach has been found by police.

Cops on Monday confirmed the maroon VW Citi Golf belonging to Colin Isaacs, 39, from Rocklands, was found in Tafelsig.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says no arrests have been made: “The vehicle has been recovered in Tafelsig. It has been found abandoned. The investigation is continuing.”

A source close to the investigation tells the Daily Voice they think the house was a chop shop.

“The car was found in Tafelsig and found stripped. The suspects are currently on the run,” the source said.

Colin was murdered after he, his wife of 16 years Chantal, and two female friends had gone to Mnandi Beach shortly after 1am on Sunday.

The father of three girls was shot through the driver’s window and dragged from the car while his friend who sat with him was tossed out of the vehicle.

According to her family, Chantal and the other friend had gone down to the water “to wet their feet”.

The women heard the shots and ran into the bushes to get help. But Chantal apparently got lost and was found hours later by police where the traumatised woman was hiding in bushes.

Chantal’s mother, Shirley Sawyer, describes Colin as “an amazing person”.

“He was funny, outgoing and he always had a joke or two. His girls are coping, and he will be dearly missed.”

Daily Voice