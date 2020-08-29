'Hishaam was a giant to us’: Heartbroken Mohamed family thankful for support

We as the Mohamed family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the family, friends and associates of our dear brother, Advocate Hishaam Mohamed MP, for all the messages of condolence and support this week. Hishaam passed away from a heart attack on Monday, 24 August 2020 at the age of 55. We are still devastated by his sudden passing, and are battling to process what has happened. Hishaam was a father figure to us all, following the death of our dad, Abdullah Sheikh Mohamed, in 2002. We have also been dealing with the recent death of our sister Shanaaz, following a long illness, while our mother, Hamida Mohamed, passed away in 1990. Hishaam was a giant to us as his family. We would consult with him first before making any major personal or work decisions, and the respect went both ways – despite his position in society, he would often seek advice from us as his siblings on personal and work matters.

He was a voice of reason, always providing sage words when it was most needed. He was fiercely protective of his family, especially his siblings, wife Rachmat and children Imraan, Haneem and Uzair.

Hishaam also had a dry sense of humour, and enjoyed sometimes being the butt of jokes within his family circle.

He was also the ultimate professional in his work environment and changed the face of justice in South Africa. He had set the example as the Regional Head of Justice and Constitutional Development in the Western Cape for over 20 years, and then as an ANC Member of Parliament since the 2019 elections.

He has been hailed this week as a ‘People’s Advocate’, ‘champion for the poor’, ‘human rights activist’ and ‘servant of the people’, and all those descriptions certainly ring true.

His main purpose was to serve the people, the most vulnerable in society (particularly women and children), in the hope of making a positive impact in their lives, whether it was through effectively implementing and creating legislation, providing access to justice, and assisting with legal or private matters for over three decades – leaving an indelible mark on society as a whole.

Hishaam took up the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide by creating tools such as information videos, free legal services and advocacy programmes.

He also hosted soup kitchens, organised food parcels and sanitary care-packs for people in the poorest areas of the Southern Suburbs like Lotus River, Parkwood, Ottery, Overkamp/Cafda, New Horizons, Phumlani Village, Lavender Hill, Masiphumelele, Vrygrond, Ocean View, Westlake and Simon’s Town (Redhill) during the COVID-19 lockdown.

All of that, of course, came following the birth of a democratic South Africa. Hishaam had played his part in the Struggle during the turbulent 1980s as a high school and varsity student, where he was jailed by the apartheid police on a number of occasions for leading protests during the State of Emergency and other periods.

He touched so many lives across the spectrum – whether you were living in a shack in a township or a mansion in Constantia, he would treat you in the same humble, meticulous manner.

At this point, we would like to thank some of the individuals, organisations and groups for their words of comfort over these past few days:

* Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

* African National Congress (ANC)

* Speaker of Parliament, Thandi Modise

* ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina

* Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

* Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola

* Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, John Jeffries

* Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille

* ANC Member of Parliament, Faiez Jacobs

* ANC Western Cape

* ANC Western Cape Interim Provincial Committee Convenor, Lerumo Kalako

* ANC Western Cape Interim Provincial Committee Co-Ordinator, Ronalda Nalumango

* ANC Western Cape Interim Provincial Committee member, Ebrahim Rasool

* ANC Member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Muhammad Khalid Sayed

* ANC Member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Cameron Dugmore

* ANC Ward 65 and Southern Suburbs Parliamentary Constituency Office

* Dr Iqbal Survé, Executive Chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Independent Media

* President of the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF), Kashif Wicomb

* Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai

* EFF Member of Parliament, Nazier Paulsen

* EFF Member of Parliament, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

* DA Member of Parliament, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach

* Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJC)

* University of the Western Cape (UWC)

* Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre (SSLAC)

* Former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela

* Glenda Jeffries, Director: Legal Services, City of Cape Town

* Advocate William Booth

* Judicial Officers Association of South Africa (JOASA)

* Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)

* Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (SACTWU)

* South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)

* Western Province Rugby Football Union President Zelt Marais

* United Coalition for Sport and Community-Based Organisations (UCSCBO)

* Artscape Theatre

* Awqaf South Africa

We also acknowledge the thousands of messages and calls of condolence and support received from across South Africa and other parts of the world via Whatsapp, email, telephone and otherwise, and apologise for any omissions. We thank the media and commentators for their coverage and tributes as well.

Hishaam truly lived up to his public titles of Advocate and Honourable (as an MP). May his legacy be felt across the length and breadth of Mzansi...

The Mohamed Family