Cape Town - The family of a 73-year-old Elsies River grandmother is looking for answers after she was apparently injured in a hit-and-run incident and dumped elsewhere. Cops received an anonymous phone call about the old lady, who was found with a broken collarbone and pelvis, and fluid on her brain.

She was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital, but died of her injuries four days later.

Her family believes the person who alerted the police is the culprit behind her death.

Aletta Fielies left home on 13 July to visit with a friend a few roads away from her Clarke Estate home, but never came back.

The unconscious grandmother was found by paramedics on Jan Smuts Avenue, Pinelands, after an anonymous call was received at the Pinelands Police Station.

Grand-daughter, Moerieda Nickson, 27, with whom Aletta lived, said they went to the police on the same day her grandmother disappeared to open a missing person’s case.

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit also assisted and Aletta was found at the hospital.

“We celebrated my ouma’s birthday on 12 July. She was so happy and we got her flowers and had a nice day,” said Moerieda.

“The following morning she said she was going to her friend a few streets down from us and she was gone.

“From the police, we were able to discover that she was knocked over somewhere in Elsies River and somebody loaded her into their car and later dumped her on Jan Smuts Drive close to Langa where she was found,” she said.

“Who would knock someone over, help them into a car, only to dump them and leave them to die? People are so cruel these days.”

Aletta was buried on 1 August, and now an angry Moerieda is urging anyone with information to contact police.

“Whoever did this, I will find you and you will have your day,” she adds.

Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, said a culpable homicide case was opened for investigation at Pinelands Police Station.

“The victim was transported to a nearby healthcare facility for medical treatment, but died of her injuries.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated with no arrests that have been made as yet.”

If you have information about Aletta’s death, please call Pinelands police on 021 506 2118 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice