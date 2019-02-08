The Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem near the Cape Town City Centre has been evacuated. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Holy Cross RC Primary School has pleaded to members of the public to donate navy or black school backpacks and stationery. "All 35 Grade R learners lost their school bags and stationary in the fire and the parents are very poor and unable to replace it," said the Western Cape Education Department.

This plea for help comes a day after a fire broke out at the school in Cape Town CBD on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished and according to the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, all pupils and staff members were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

It is believed the fire started in the library, which was close to being refurbished.

For more information or if you want to donate to the school, send an email to [email protected]