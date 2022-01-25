Hospitality blitz: Thulas Nxesi to lead labour law enforcement mega blitz in Western Cape

PRETORIA – Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is set to join a team of departmental inspectors in Sea Point, Cape Town today, in an ongoing blitz to ensure the enforcement of the labour legislation within the hospitality sector. “The minister’s visit is part of the department of employment and labour’s Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch in the Western Cape province to embark on mega blitz inspections targeting the hospitality sector,” said the department’s Western Cape spokesperson Mapula Tloubatla.

The hospitality sector mega blitz inspections started yesterday, and is set to run until Friday. The focus of inspections is in the Cape Town Metropole, Coastline, Cape Winelands and Overberg regions. “The inspectorate is testing compliance on the National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA); Occupational Health and Safety Act (Ohsa); Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA); Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA) and Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida),” Tloubatla said.

“The minister, during his visit, will be accompanied by Department of Employment and Labour’s inspector-general Aggy Moiloa and the department’s chief Inspector Tibor Szana.” Last week, the department of employment and labour’s announced that its inspection and enforcement services, accompanied by the department of home affairs and the SAPS in the Western Cape, would embark on a week-long mega blitz inspections targeting the hospitality sector including hotels, bed and breakfast facilities, and restaurants. Government’s announcement of the labour law enforcement blitz came a day after leader of the EFF Julius Malema hogged the public discourse after visiting restaurants in Gauteng to “inspect” the ratio of local and non-South African employees.