Hout Bay and Llandudno residents hit by water disruptions

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has issued a notice that water supply disruptions will be experienced in Hout Bay and Llandudno. Its Water and Sanitation Department said this was due to a burst pipe at Riverside Terraces in Hout Bay.

This, in turn, is affecting the water supply to the Suikerbossie Reservoir, Park Avenue, Mount Rhodes, Ruyterplaats and Llandudno areas. The water supply main was switched off on Tuesday to allow department officials to attend to the emergency repairs. The City of Cape Town said the affected areas would be supplied with a standpipe and water tankers.

Residents have been urged to keep their taps closed to prevent water loss or damage once the water supply has been restored. Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said maintenance crew members worked through the night to try to restore the water supply. He said water tankers would be providing water for domestic use.

A tanker will roam between Park Avenue and Ruyterplaats, a second tanker will be in Llandudno. Residents are advised to bring their own clean containers when collecting water and should note that Covid-19 protocols apply. IOL