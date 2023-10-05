How City of Cape Town residents can apply for a solar panel system

Earlier this month, new changes were implemented in the City of Cape Town with respect to solar power, battery backup systems, and inverters. As of October 1, new solar photovoltaic (PV) and/or battery systems are being treated as grid-tied. Residents are now instructed to use inverters approved by the City of Cape Town, have a professional sign-off on the inverter, and be authorised before switching on.

The City of Cape Town will no longer be accepting applications for standby and off-grid systems. Authorisation process If you want to install a power system larger than 100MVA, proof of registration from the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) is required before the City of Cape Town can consider authorisation.

It is important to note that there is no charge to register embedded generation (EG) systems such as generators, inverters, or solar panels, but a fee will only be applied if you fail to register your system. This is how to apply – To apply for small-scale embedded generation systems (SSEG) authorisation you need to complete the Application for Connection of Embedded Generation form. The form requires technical information that your installer will be able to assist you with. Once you fill it in with the required information, email the completed form to the listed email addresses on the application form.

– The City of Cape Town will then assess your registration for authorisation. This could include a visit to your property to confirm that the meter and connection are able to support the EG system. For the sake of privacy, the visit does not typically require access to your property. – Once all relevant information has been provided, the City of Cape Town will issue a Permission to Install Letter, allowing you to install your proposed EG system. It will state what you have registered for authorisation and outline the next steps, including which meter to install. You cannot install any PV-generating equipment until you have received this letter.