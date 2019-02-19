Double murder accused Levonna Jacobs, 38, appears in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Genevieve Serra/Daily Voice

Cape Town - Three months after she went on the run, fugitive Levonna Jacobs was back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to face the music. The Daily Voice can reveal details of her arrest, including the fact that the double murder accused had disguised herself with an afro and gained weight to throw police off her scent.

But her luck ran out on Sunday when detectives from SAPS and the Hawks caught her at a church in Parow shortly after the service ended.

Jacobs’s bail had been revoked and she is being incarcerated at Pollsmoor Prison until sentencing.

On Monday, the 38-year-old looked defeated when she appeared briefly at the High Court.

Jacobs was dressed in a white striped long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Her short hair had grown and was styled into an afro, and she appeared to have gained weight.

State prosecutor Carine Theunissen informed Judge Mushtak Parker that Jacobs had been on the run since November 2018 and that her bail had been revoked.

Jacobs had been out on R10 000 bail while facing charges of double murder, theft, assault, fraud and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Theunissen said the accused’s lawyer, Advocate Johannes Solomons, had recused himself as her representative in November 2018.

Jacobs indicated she would be getting a new lawyer.

Judge Parker then turned to Jacobs and said: “Mevrou Jacobs, welkom terug (Mrs Jacobs, welcome back.).”

Theunissen asked for the matter to be postponed to April 15 for closing arguments.

Parker ordered that Jacobs remain in custody and she was sent to Pollsmoor.

Jacobs was arrested on Sunday at midday at a church in Voortrekker Road after she had been spotted “numerous times” by residents who reported it to NGO, Inspire Elsies, led by Steve Ross.

The information was then handed over to the Hawks who made sure the investigating officer, Captain Pieter Joubert of Provincial Detectives, was present to arrest Jacobs as she walked out of the church.

Sources reveal Jacobs was also in possession of car keys and had offered to take a church member’s two children home.

They say Jacobs shouted loudly while being arrested and handcuffed.

Jacobs has been accused of killing her aunt, Virna Jacobs, 47, and cousin Rowena Jacobs, 26, and burying them in their backyard.

It is alleged Jacobs killed the two to gain ownership of their house in Sering Street, Delft South, which belonged to her uncle, Donovan Jacobs, who died in March 2015.

Virna’s sister, Nonita Witbooi, said she was grateful to all parties involved in the arrest.

