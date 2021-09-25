How to apply for R350 grant

Recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can now collect their monies from Pick n Pay or Boxer stores. SA Post Office spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Nobuhle Njapha, said only grant recipients who have received an SMS from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), confirming their collection payout point as either Pick n Pay or Boxer can use the new collections points.

Social relief of distress is temporary provision of assistance intended for persons in such a dire material need that they are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs. This could be due to a crisis or disaster, being unable to work for a period of less than six months because you are medically unfit, the passing of a breadwinner, or you may need help while you wait for your children’s grants to be processed. If the application is successful, what do you get?

The Social Relief of Distress may be in the form of a food parcel or a voucher to buy food. Social Relief of Distress is given for a short time only – usually for up to three months. However, it may be extended for another three months. How to apply

Apply for social relief of distress at your nearest South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office. Submit your application with your ID and your children’s birth certificates. If your identity document and/or a birth certificate are not available, an affidavit from your local police station, chief, councillor or religious leader may be enough proof.

The affidavit must be commissioned by a Justice of the Peace and no application can be processed without the sworn statement/affidavit. The affidavit must contain a clause which indicates that provision of incorrect or inaccurate information will result in prosecution in terms of Section 21 of the Social Assistance Act, 2004. Include a sworn statement by a reputable person who knows the applicant and the child, such as a councillor, traditional leader, social worker or minister of religion. You will also need proof that an application for a birth certificate or identity document has been lodged with the Department of Home Affairs.

Don’t forget a baptismal certificate, a road to health clinic card and a school report. You should also show proof that you have applied for a grant, have had an emergency and have tried to get maintenance. You will also need to show that you have no other support or income. If you are unable to work due to medical reasons, you will need to provide proof that you have a short-term medical disability. How long will the application take?

The application will be processed immediately. Once your application is submitted, it will be assessed for credibility and your genuine need for the service. Even if you do not have all the documents, you will get your first month’s food parcel, voucher or cash.