How to unleash your inner #girlboss

Cape Town – Women are more likely than men to choose entrepreneurship as a way to make their living due to not being afforded the same opportunities as men. This was according to a recent survey done by 1st for Women Insurance. Almost half (48%) of respondents felt that they are not provided with the same opportunities as men in a nine to five job.

A total of 93% of the respondents have #girlboss or entrepreneur ambitions. In the survey, when asked what they would do if they were an entrepreneur, 30% said social media influencer, content creator or business consultant, 27% want to be in the food industry and 20% intend on opening an online business. The 23% who listed the “other” category has hopes to open a beauty salon, become a singer, offer coding lessons to kids and be a taxipreneur.

In South Africa, women comprise only 19.4% of business owners. Research done by Development Economics, shows women-owned businesses established between 2018 and 2022 may generate R175 billion a year and create 972 000 jobs. In a reply to the Debate on State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to focus on the economic empowerment of women. “Not only is this an important part of the fight against gender-based violence. It is also a fundamental matter of social justice and essential if our economy is to draw on the potential of all our people.

“We are determined to make greater progress on the decision to set aside at least 40% of government procurement for women-owned businesses,” Ramaphosa said. The theme for International Women’s Day this year is “Break the bias”. This is to tackle various challenges such as gender inequality, opportunity inequality, bias, stereotypes, and discrimination faced by women. Lauren Dallas is the CEO of Future Females, which is a South African movement to inspire more female entrepreneurs, and better support their success.

Dallas said it is crucial we clear the path for next wave of female activists, entrepreneurs, change-makers to summit. But how do you even begin to start your own business venture? Future Females advises to just start taking action. “Don't wait until you feel 100% confident, because that day is unlikely to come – just accept that this is the beautiful ambiguity of entrepreneurship, and start taking action,” Dallas said.

The next step is something you will either love or hate. It is networking. “Networking is one of the most important activities you can do for your business when I first started Future Females, I had zero network in South Africa. I spent hours each day reaching out to people on LinkedIn, and committed to having a coffee each day with someone I didn't know,” the successful CEO said. Problem solving will also help you in the long term as well as the next person.

“People will pay in proportion to the amount of pain you can help them resolve so whatever your idea or business is, know exactly how it will add value for people, and for who,” noted Dallas. The entrepreneur advised to change your fear of failure to a healthy fear of regret. Which would you prefer? Lose out from not trying anything at all or lose out from a little networking gone wrong? “Start today, and just see what can happen in one week, one month, one year,” Dallas said.