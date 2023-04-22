As the holy month of Ramadaan draws to a close, many Muslims around the world are preparing Eid celebrations. Ramadaan was a blessed month of inner reflection, fasting and building a relationship with God, so the Eid festivities are the perfect way to end off the beautiful month.

But what do you say when it is time to extend your best wishes to your Muslim friends and family? How do you express your support for your Muslim loved ones and colleagues on this blessed day? Don’t worry, we got you. The most common wish for the day is “Eid Mubarak”. This directly translates to “blessed celebration” or “blessed festival”. If you are scared of mispronouncing words, it is also fine to say “Have a blessed Eid” or “Have a blessed day”. We also appreciate the “Happy Eid” wishes.

With the above, you can also add the following: “May Allah accept and answer all your duas (prayers).” “May the Almighty bring you hope and happiness today and forever.”

“I hope you enjoy your day and it fills your heart with love.” “May Allah bless you abundantly today and always.” “Sending you warm wishes on Eid and wishing that it brings happiness and love.”