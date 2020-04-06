How you can help Community Chest aid vulnerable communities during Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Since the start of the national lockdown, Community Chest has distributed emergency aid and hygiene products to over 120 communities throughout the country, but they need help to do more. Together with long-standing donor partner, Johnson & Johnson, Community Chest says it has so far donated seven truckloads consisting of over 200 pallets of consumer goods. These were distributed among grassroots NGOs to serve communities most vulnerable during these challenging times. Distributing NGO agencies supported by Community Chest include Community Action Networks, Community Chest Eastern Cape, Community Development Foundation, Connect Christian Network, Culemborg Safe Spaces, Douglas Murray Home, FoodForwardSA, Ikamva Labantu, In The Hood Ministries, Learning In Reach, On The Edge, Siyakhula, St Cyprian’s Church, TB HIV Care, Team Rise Ocean View, The Haven Night Shelters, The Salvation Army Southern Africa Territory, and The Warehouse Trust. Collectively these agencies serve over 200 grassroots community organisations. Products include sanitary towels, hand wipes, sanitising oil, baby powder, moisturiser, soap, cotton wool, baby wash and aqueous cream.

Picture: Community Chest Western Cape

Community Development Foundation’s Sue-Ann Zerf expressed her deep appreciation for the donations. “There is such a great need among our people and this donation is most welcome. Within our organisation we work with the Ithemba Network consisting of over 20 organisations, reaching communities as far afield as Westlake in the south up to Atlantis on the West Coast."

The Haven Night Shelter’s Ivan Johnson said: “We were at a loss about how to care for our residents during this lockdown period. With Community Chest and other donors, we can now take care of our residents’ hygiene and food needs. Whatever we receive we share with shelters within and outside The Haven group.”

Senior Social Worker, Mavis Nonkusi of TB HIV Care, assures Community Chest that all donations in kind will go directly to children suffering from TB in the Western Cape who are cared for away from their parents. “There is always a great need for products and this donation comes at a critical time and is most welcome.”

Our 16 distributing NGO agencies in the Western Cape received donations in kind while further donations went to other provinces, including the Salvation Army Southern Africa Territory in Johannesburg and the Community Chest based in Port Elizabeth to serve the Eastern Cape.

Community Chest says its staff on the front line of community service have been issued essential personnel permits by government and strict health protocol is observed throughout distribution processes.

To help Community Chest provide vital nutritional and immune-boosting support to communities, please consider making a donation to:

Name of Account: The Community Chest National Emergency COVID-19 Health Fund

Account Number: 628 4873 6099

Bank Name: First National Bank

Branch Name: Adderley Street

Branch Code: 201-409

Global Number: 250 655